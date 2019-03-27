DeMarcus Cousins' honest answer when asked about re-signing with Warriors originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

DeMarcus Cousins is making $5.3 million this season.

The most the Warriors can give him in free agency this July (without trading or renouncing several players) is about $6.4 million.

Boogie is obviously worth way more than that, so is coming back to the Warriors an actual option?

"Obviously, what I'm looking for is not, you know, we (not) on the same page or whatever financially," Cousins told Yahoo's Chris Haynes. "I'm moving steady through it all. I maneuver through the bulls--it. I roll with the punches and I'm taking it day-by-day."

This obviously makes sense. Cousins should be aiming for a lucrative multi-year contract, and the Warriors can't provide that for him.

When Steve Kerr talked about the Cousins addition months ago, he made one thing very clear.

"It's a one-year deal. We're not going to have money to sign him next year," Golden State's head coach told reporters. "He knows that. So we'd like him to help us win a championship. And we'd like to help him get a great contract next year, somewhere else."

Although it's highly unlikely Cousins is wearing a Warriors uniform next season, it was highly unlikely that he would end up with the Warriors last summer.

As general manager Bob Myers frequently says, you never know what's going to happen and you can't predict the future.

"When it's time to make decisions, I make decisions," Cousins told Yahoo. "But as of right now, I don't give a s--t. Honestly, I'm happy to be playing basketball again. It's the game I love. I'm glad to be out there competing on the nightly, I'm glad to be healthy again.

"That's all I'm focused on."

That is good news for Warriors fans, because that's the right mindset to have right now.

