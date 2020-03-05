DeMarcus Cousins and George Karl clashed while with the Kings.

Cousins on All The Smoke:

One of the worst coaches I’ve ever had.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Incredible mind. He’s just the worst coach. It’s just everything that comes with it.

Cousins isn’t the first to feel that way about Karl. The coach often won and often bothered his players. There are reasons teams – SuperSonics and Nuggets – fired Karl after posting strong records.

Karl was ahead of his time in things like offensive spacing and resting players. But the league caught up. By the time he got to Sacramento, Karl had lost some of his competitive advantages. Then, the Kings – with their losing and Cousins’ moodiness – wore him down.

So, Cousins received less benefit from Karl’s coaching acumen than prior players got and all the grief. No wonder things deteriorated so quickly between them.

Of course, Karl might have something to say about Cousins being so talented while detracting from winning in Sacramento.

DeMarcus Cousins on George Karl: ‘Incredible mind. He’s just the worst coach’ originally appeared on NBCSports.com