DeMarcus Cousins on future with Nuggets: I don’t know what the future holds

After the Nuggets were eliminated, the 31-year-old admitted that he isn’t sure whether he’ll be back in Denver. “I honestly don’t know what the future holds,” DeMarcus Cousins said. “A lot in this short time has transpired. I’m still trying to get over the fact that G.P. (Gary Payton II) hit that big shot, right? I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity. I’m happy to be a part of this group. I’m happy with the opportunity that was given to me from Mike, [Nuggets president] Tim [Connelly], [Nuggets general manager Calvin] Booth. To answer that question, I can’t right now. I don’t know what’s future holds.”

DeMarcus Cousins says Nikola Jokic, like Russ, is the most disrespected MVP. Jokic said he doesn’t care if people don’t think he’s good. “I think it’s really hard to get here. I respect every player that got here… I cannot control how other people feeling or thinking about me.” – 1:47 AM

“Outside of Russ, probably one of the most disrespected MVPs in this league.” — DeMarcus Cousins on Nikola Jokic.

“An incredible, incredible talent. His game speaks for itself… He doesn’t get treated like an MVP.” – 1:28 AM

DeMarcus Cousins on Nikola Jokic: “Outside of Russ, probably one of the most disrespected MVPs.”

DeMarcus Cousins has been extremely graceful in his postgame presser. Doesn’t want to commit to what he’s thinking about for his personal future but has thanked Michael Malone, Tim Connelly, Calvin Booth, and others for the opportunity he’s been given. – 1:24 AM

DeMarcus Cousins: “I don’t know what the future holds.”

DeMarcus Cousins on what he proved this year: “That I belong here. That I belong in this league.”

Monte Morris on DeMarcus Cousins: “I vouch for the type of man someone is” … off the court.

Malone: I’m really, really happy and really, really proud of DeMarcus Cousins.

Said he had a big impact with the #Nuggets and they'll discuss his future in the coming weeks.

Michael Malone on potential roster decisions this summer, like DeMarcus Cousins: “I’m going to go to a private island in the South Pacific somewhere, sip some Mai Tai’s and review.” – 12:59 AM

Steve Kerr congratulated Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on a terrific season.

“I also want to mention how happy I am for DeMarcus Cousins. Obviously, I wanted to win, but that guy put his heart on the line for us several years ago, and he’s been through hell.” – 12:59 AM

Michael Malone said he was really happy and extremely proud of DeMarcus Cousins, that he steadied the ship when the team absolutely needed it.

Steve Kerr: “Jokic is ridiculous.”

Here is his full quote on the Nuggets. Praised DeMarcus Cousins.

Steve Kerr on DeMarcus Cousins: “I want to say how happy I am for DeMarcus … He has been through hell. … It was really fun for me to see him play so well. I can say that now because we’ve won the series.” – 12:54 AM

Nikola Jokic picks up his fifth foul and it's back to the bench. Boogie back in.

Boogie Cousins — yes, the former All-Star and ex-Warrior whose career was almost over a few months ago — might be the reason the Warriors have to fly back to Denver. Has 19 points in 13 minutes on 8-for-12 shooting.

DeMarcus Cousins is secretly having his best game in a Nuggets uniform and BOY did they need it. He's up to 19 points in the game and more importantly bought Nikola Jokic more time in this game.

Jokic enters the game with a 83-79 lead.

Jokic enters the game with a 83-79 lead. – 12:05 AM

Your leading scorers in Game 5 with 8:48 left in the 4th: DeMarcus Cousins and Steph Curry both with 19 points.

With that said, Cousins proved that he still has a lot to offer a team, and he should receive significantly more interest during this year’s free-agency period. “I belong here; I belong in this league,” Cousins said. “I was given the opportunity. I’m thankful for Mike Malone. I spoke with him before. A lot of doors closed for me. Mike looked out, gave me an opportunity. I just tried to take the best advantage of it as I could. That’s what I did.” -via basketballnews.com / April 28, 2022

DeMarcus Cousins admits: He thought about quitting. “A lot of doors closed,” Cousins says. Houston, where Cousins played 25 games in 2020-21, was rock bottom. “It was horrible,” Cousins said. “A lot of teams promise you one thing, will tell you something in your face, and when the time comes around, no phone calls, they go silent. They tell you one thing and then tell your agent another. It’s just a lot of bulls—. There’s a lot of bulls— in this business, and in my eyes, a lot of it’s unfair. But it is what it is.” -via Sports Illustrated / April 27, 2022

The money disappeared. Interest from teams dried up. A player once considered one of the NBA’s best centers struggled to earn 10-day contracts. “It’s crazy, you do so much and then leave,” Cousins told SI. “You’ve proven yourself year after year, and once you hit the end of that adversity, they just kind of give up on you. You know, I look at some of my other peers, and they went through similar situations and they can bounce back and still get the same opportunities. I mean, I would be lying to say it doesn’t suck, but these are the cards I’ve been dealt, and all I can do is deal with it to the best of my ability.” -via Sports Illustrated / April 27, 2022