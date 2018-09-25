DeMarcus Cousins 'feeling a lot better,' but Warriors unsure when he'll be back

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins is feeling a lot better after undergoing surgery on his Achilles a few months ago, but the team is still uncertain about when he’ll be back, according to ESPN.

Cousins had surgery on his Achilles in late January, and gave an optimistic response when asked about his recovery, telling Nick Friedell of ESPN, “I’m feeling a lot better than I was seven months ago.”

Despite that, the Warriors are hesitant to commit to a return date for Cousins. Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Cousins was “on schedule,” but would not offer specifics on what that meant. The team is expected to issue an update on Cousins in four weeks.

Myers, however, did reveal that the team won’t hold Cousins back once he’s ready.

“I know there’s a narrative that we’ll save DeMarcus for the playoffs. That’s inaccurate,” Myers said. “When he can play, he’ll play. We won’t rush him, but we also won’t hold him back. We need time for him to acclimate; we need to acclimate for him. But it’s an exciting thing for our whole team to look forward to.”

The 28-year-old Cousins joined the Warriors on a one-year, $5.3 million deal in the offseason. If he can return to form following the injury, the Warriors will add yet another superstar-caliber player to their roster. Cousins has made the All-Star team in each of the past four seasons. Over that period, he’s averaged 25.9 points and 11.9 rebounds per game.

