DeMarcus Cousins with a dunk vs the Los Angeles Lakers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
DeMarcus Cousins (LA Clippers) with a dunk vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 05/06/2021
DeMarcus Cousins (LA Clippers) with a dunk vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 05/06/2021
After a tough battle against Brooklyn the night prior, Milwaukee was able to hang on at home against Washington in a 135-134 win.
She is ranked fourth in the world in singles and is guaranteed to be one of the top four American women in the rankings after the French Open, when the teams will be set. Currently trailing her are Serena Williams, Jennifer Brady and Alison Riske. While Williams and Brady appear to be strong contenders to clinch a Tokyo berth, the fourth spot is up for grabs, with Riske, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff all in contention.
LeBron James will sit out as the Lakers try to avoid the play-in tournament.
At BetMGM, Alvarez is a whopping -750 favorite to add a third belt to his collection. Saunders is +500.
Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021
An unspecified minor injury to Nate Diaz has pushed his bout against Leon Edwards back a month, a source familiar with the UFC’s plans told Yahoo Sports on Monday.
With the draft complete and most NFL rosters set ahead of the season, Matt Harmon dishes out a grade for every teams' skill position group.
Neil Magny knows with a win over Geoff Neal, people will no longer question his resume.
Miles Bridges called the full-court assist "crazy." But for Ball, it "kind of felt normal."
Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya opens up about his relationship with Canelo Alvarez ahead of his big bout with Billy Joe Saunders.
Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks, 05/05/2021
NASCAR‘s newest car met NASCAR‘s oldest superspeedway Wednesday night in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series — and one of the sport‘s most iconic cars brought home the checkered flag. Erik Jones raced his No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet from fourth place on a late-race restart to surge past Timmy Hill and Anthony Alfredo […]
Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze
The Packers can’t believe that Love is ready to take over or the team would have already traded Rodgers. That doesn’t mean Love can’t showcase himself and give the franchise plenty to think about.
"Whatever way you spin this, it's sad."
Todd McShay isn't buying the wait-and-see messaging regarding Trey Lance and the 49ers.
Floyd Mayweather is boxing Logan Paul in an exhibition on June 6, but he nearly came to blows with his brother and fellow YouTube star Jake Paul.
As far as boxing news conference stunts go, this was just the warm-up act.
After taking safety Jevon Holland with a second-round pick, the Dolphins are moving on from Bobby McCain in a cost-cutting move.
Uh oh. Aaron Rodgers doesn't want to be in Green Bay anymore? You don't say. Bears 2022 Super Bowl Champs CONFIRMED!