DeMarcus Cousins didn't make debut vs. Pelicans for one specific reason

DeMarcus Cousins isn't exactly on the best of terms with the New Orleans Pelicans organization.

The four-time All-Star was hoping to re-sign with the franchise that traded for him back in February 2017, but things didn't work out. There is still some bad blood.

Cousins will make his Warriors debut on Friday against the Clippers. Apparently, he could have suited up against the Pelicans but opted to remain on the sideline.

"I wasn't going to return against them," Cousins told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports before the Warriors' victory. "I didn't because I didn't' want to give (the media) a storyline. Straight up. You can ask Bob (Myers) that.

"I didn't want to give y'all a storyline. That's why (my return) is Friday."

Cousins is right in that if he made his debut against the Pelicans, the emotions would have been off the charts. He made the right decision to wait two extra days.

At his introductory press conference with the Warriors back in July, the big man implied that New Orleans GM Dell Demps didn't offer him a contract.

"I'm gonna put it like this: Only me and Dell Demps know what was said on the phone that night," Cousins declared. "We both know the truth. And I'll leave it at that."

If you like drama, then mark April 9 on your calendar because that's when Cousins and the Warriors will face Anthony Davis and the Pelicans in New Orleans...

