With DeMarcus Cousins back, GM Bob Myers updates Warriors' open roster spot

DeMarcus Cousins made his season debut Friday night, and that's all anybody is talking about.

The hyperfocus is very understandable, because his return always was going to be the most highly anticipated moment of the regular season.

Now that Cousins officially is in the mix, the Warriors' front office finally can evaluate his progress and zero in on what to do with their 15th and final open roster spot.

Will they automatically add a center as an insurance policy for Boogie?

"This gives us a window here prior to the deadline that will inform us in that direction. If DeMarcus comes back and looks great and looks healthy -- and a great wing is available via trade or a great wing is available via buyout -- sure we would look at that," general manager Bob Myers said Friday afternoon on 95.7 The Game. "We'll factor in all we know in two weeks or three weeks when making that decision.

"But right now, the truth is we lost a center. We're getting one now, but we always planned on getting DeMarcus. So we have a little bit of a void there, but you never know. If something happens in the next two weeks that leads us to believe we're short on wing depth -- hopefully not, knock on wood -- somebody sprains their ankle and is out 2-3 weeks, that may push in a different direction."

Damian Jones is out for the year after sustaining a torn pectoral, and he was the big man who could consistently catch lobs. As of now, the Warriors don't really have a true vertical threat who can set screens, roll to the rim and force defenses to stay attached. In a perfect world, Myers would be able to add somebody with this skillset, but those guys aren't exactly growing on trees.

The Warriors have intentionally kept a roster spot open all season so they can have the flexibility to strike if somebody they really like becomes available. The trade deadline is Feb. 7, but if they aren't able to make a deal, they always could look to the buyout market or take a flier on somebody in the G League.

"Happy that DeMarcus is coming back now so it gives us a chance to evaluate that better," Myers added. "Speculating on the trade market and buyout market -- you always go in with certain thoughts and inevitably it goes in a different direction. So, we'll see what's possible and we'll go from there."

The fact that Cousins is on the Warriors should be the perfect reminder that you never know what's going to happen.

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller