DeMarcus Cousins assigned to Warriors G League team to continue injury comeback

Nearly a full year since rupturing his left Achilles while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans, DeMarcus Cousins is close to completing his comeback.

The Golden State Warriors announced on Monday that Cousins has been assigned to their G League team, the Santa Cruz Warriors. Coach Steve Kerr told the San Francisco Chronicle on Sunday that since the Warriors haven’t been able to practice much lately due to their busy schedule, this is the best move for Cousins: “He needs more intense, focused practice time. Hopefully he can get some of that in Santa Cruz.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Connor Letourneau at the Chronicle also had additional details about how the Warriors plan to wrap up Cousins’ 10-month long rehab so he’ll be ready to join the team.

The plan is for Cousins to get in some 5-on-5 scrimmaging with Santa Cruz. He’ll join Golden State at Oracle Arena for Monday night’s game against Minnesota, practice with the NBA club Tuesday and return to Santa Cruz for another workout Wednesday.

The Chronicle reported that there are currently no plans for Cousins to play any games with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Cousins ruptured his Achilles in late January 2018, and had surgery just days later to repair it. He’s been rehabbing ever since, missing the remainder of the 2017-18 season and the start of the 2018-19 season. Cousins signed a one-year contract with the Warriors in July.

DeMarcus Cousins is closer than ever to returning from a ruptured Achilles he suffered nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Fed-up Redskins fans leave amid historic blowout

• Missed NFL record is the most mind-blowing moment of day

• Chiefs QB’s no-look pass will leave you stunned

• Martin: Cowboys now serious NFC contenders

