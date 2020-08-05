DeMarcus Cousins isn't playing the NBA's Orlando bubble, but he still is watching every moment of the league's restart. That includes one of his former teams, too.

It sure seems like he took a shot at the Kings on Tuesday night on Twitter. After Sacramento fell, 114-110, to the Dallas Mavericks in overtime, Cousins tweeted "Who's the scapegoat now?"

Who's the scapegoat now? — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) August 4, 2020

Cousins, 29, was selected by the Kings with the No. 5 pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. He starred in Sacramento, but had a tumultuous relationship throughout his tenure with several coaches, the front office and members of the media. The Kings then traded Boogie during the 2017 NBA All-Star Game to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The center clearly felt he was used as a scapegoat and didn't hold back on the Kings after they lost their third straight game in the bubble. It's no coincidence that Cousins chose Tuesday night's game where Mavs star Luka Doncic had a ridiculous performance with a 34-point, 20-rebound and 12-assist triple-double. Kings general manager Vlade Divac passed on Doncic in the 2018 NBA Draft, opting for big man Marvin Bagley, who is out for the season with an ankle injury.

[RELATED: Kings' huge FT disparity costs them dearly in loss to Mavs]

Cousins put up big numbers in New Orleans but tore his Achilles in 2018. He then signed with the Warriors before last season, wasn't himself and sustained a quad injury in the playoffs. The four-time All-Star signed a one-year contract with the Lakers last offseason but tore his ACL in a pickup game one month later.

The Lakers waived Cousins in February. He didn't play a game this season and once again will be a free agent.

DeMarcus Cousins appears to subtweet Kings after loss to Mavericks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area