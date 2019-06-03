DeMarcus Cousins, Andre Iguodala joke on injuries, old age in IG post originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

What better way to celebrate a tough Game 2 win than to commandeer two wheelchairs at the airport?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That's what DeMarcus Cousins and Andre Iguodala did after the Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors 109-104 on Sunday night to even the NBA Finals at one game apiece.

In fairness, Cousins and Iguodala probably legitimately need the wheelchairs. Still, the visual of a 28-year-old and a 35-year-old needing such help is pretty hilarious.

Both Cousins and Iguodala were instrumental to the Warriors' thrilling win in Toronto. Cousins returned to the starting lineup and played 28 impactful minutes, finishing with 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

[RELATED: Injuries now the Warriors' biggest obstacle in Finals]

Iguodala hit the biggest shot of the night, draining a 3-pointer in the final seconds to seal the victory.

For their efforts, we'll allow them to use wheelchairs to get through the Toronto airport.

Enjoy that happy flight back to the Bay Area, fellas.