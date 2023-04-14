DeMar DeRozan's daughter reportedly received security escort after online threats over her free throw screaming

DeMar DeRozan's daughter Diar found viral fame on Wednesday after her screaming during the Toronto Raptors' free throws became a very noticeable part of the Chicago Bulls' comeback win in the NBA play-in tournament on Wednesday.

There ended up being a darker side to that story.

Diar, who is 9 years old, was escorted out of Scotiabank Arena by Bulls security and led to the team bus by her father after the NBA notified the team of severe online threats against her, according to TNT's Chris Haynes.

When reached by Haynes, the elder DeRozan downplayed the threat to his daughter's safety, but said he appreciated the caution:

“As long as she was there with her father, I wasn’t worried about anything happening! It was just a precautionary measure and I appreciate that.”

The screaming during the Bulls-Raptors game was a major source of annoyance for Raptors fans and more on Wednesday, well before it was confirmed that Diar was doing the screaming. While every player in the NBA is undoubtedly experienced in shooting free throws despite attempted distractions, the screaming made for an easy story after the Raptors went 18-for-36 on free throws in a 109-105 loss.

ESPN broadcast confirms that girl who has been screaming on every Raptors free throw is DeMar DeRozan's daughter. pic.twitter.com/8hvD8DWmj3 — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) April 13, 2023

The free throw screaming was mostly taken in good humor. Bulls fans in particular appreciated Diar's attempts to keep her father's season alive, and there were plenty of requests for a repeat performance during the Bulls' next play-in game against the Miami Heat on Friday.

Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan was in good spirits about his daughter, who became a viral sensation on Wednesday for screaming during the opposing team's free throws. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

DeRozan told reporters after the game Wednesday that Diar was only at the game because the Bulls were playing Raptors, who hold special significance for the family due to DeMar's nine seasons playing there. He said he was only willing to allow Diar to miss one day of school, so the Bulls played Friday without her in attendance.

The Heat still made some preparations, just in case.

Diar DeRozan is not scheduled to be here tonight, but the Heat are prepared just in case pic.twitter.com/oULqZT9udV — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) April 14, 2023

The news that some people were angry enough about a 9-year-old trying to help her father to threaten her safety is sadly not very surprising these days, in which everyone has access to social media and doesn't have to worry about any real consequences save for the most extreme cases.

Fortunately, it doesn't sound like the DeRozans are too bothered.