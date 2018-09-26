DeMar DeRozan touched by his mural in San Antonio: 'They love me like this already?'

DeMar DeRozan couldn’t believe Spurs fans already honored him with a mural. (AP Photo)

San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan already feels the love from his new fanbase. DeRozan hasn’t played a regular season game with the Spurs, but he already has a mural in San Antonio.

That gesture meant a lot to him. The 29-year-old DeRozan initially struggled to put into words how much he was touched by the mural Wednesday before giving a sincere response.

“It gives you that extra hunger to want to go out there and do something for the fans, and make them feel better than I felt in that moment.” @DeMar_DeRozan on seeing his mural in San Antonio. #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/diXhAy3DkC — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 26, 2018





Before the reporter can finish asking the question, DeRozan struggles to find the right words before saying he initially believed the mural was fake. He thought someone drew or photoshopped the image.

Upon being told it was a real mural, DeRozan was touched.

“It gave me one of those feelings where it’s like, ‘They love me like this already?'”

He added that the mural gives him extra motivation to go out and perform so he can pay back the fans for making him happy.

After spending his first nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors, DeRozan was shipped to the Spurs in a trade for Kawhi Leonard in the offseason. A four-time All-Star, DeRozan averaged 23 points and 5.2 assists per game last season.

