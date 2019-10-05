DeMar DeRozan, Spurs reportedly talking contract extension

DeMar DeRozan can get a team buckets.

We can discuss his defense, or his lack of three-point shooting, or debate how much he really helps a team win playoff games, but DeRozan is a four-time All-Star who can create his own shot and put the ball in the basket. That skill matters. Last season in San Antonio he averaged 21.2 points a game. The combination of DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs to the playoffs for the 22nd straight year.

The Spurs like what they saw his first year with the team enough to be talking possible contract extension with DeRozan, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

DeRozan and the Spurs are having discussions on a contract extension, though nothing is imminent, league sources told The Athletic. DeRozan has a player option for 2020-21 worth $27.7 million, which makes clarity on his future important as both sides have been open toward discussing an extension. DeRozan said during Spurs’ media day on Monday that his focus is on the season. “That’s not on my mind,” DeRozan said. “My focus is to go out there and hoop. How everything will unfold, that’s how it will unfold.”

DeRozan is eligible for a max four-year, $150 million extension, but with him having just turned 30 that’s not likely what the Spurs are thinking. San Antonio would likely want a bit of a discount on his current salary for the security of a few years under contract.

San Antonio is not going to tear it all down and rebuild, as long as Gregg Popovich wants to roam the sidelines they are going to bring in players who can help them win games now. DeRozan does that, and in a style that fits with Popovich’s sensibilities. It’s a good marriage.

So the Spurs want to have it continue.