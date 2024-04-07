DeMar DeRozan shows love to Javonte Green after Bulls win over Knicks

As the Chicago Bulls look to end the season on a high note and maintain their place as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference heading into the Play-In Tournament, they earned a huge win over the New York Knicks on Friday night. They took down Jalen Brunson, who has been one of the best point guards in the league this year, largely thanks to Javonte Green.

Green, who the Bulls originally signed to a 10-day not long ago before converting his contract to a standard deal, played a giant role in the win over New York. He led the Bulls in scoring on the night.

After the game, DeMar DeRozan credited Green for everything he brings to the table. (H/t ESPN)

“The energy, the enthusiastic style of play he brings, the person he is off the court — he’s one of those guys you want to have on your team,” DeRozan said. “It’s been a tough year for him just trying to get healthy. For him to come out and be doing what he’s been doing since he came back, it’s amazing.”

Green ended the night with 25 points and 13 boards.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire