DeMar DeRozan shares simple thought after Bulls’ Play-In loss to Heat

Ever since they reshaped their roster in 2021, the Chicago Bulls have been the poster children for mediocrity. After making the playoffs in the first season of having their new core intact, they’ve gone two straight years without a winning record. In both seasons, they found themselves in the Play-In Tournament. And in both seasons, they lost to the Miami Heat.

Chicago got blown to bits on Friday night, losing by a score of 112-91 to the Heat. Just two nights after scoring 131 points against the Atlanta Hawks in the nine-ten Play-In Tournament game, the Bulls’ offense crumbled, as they simply couldn’t find the bottom of the net.

After the game, Bulls star DeMar DeRozan shared a simple thought about Chicago’s offense and the outcome of the game. (H/t ESPN)

“It was tough,” DeRozan said. “We missed a lot of easy shots.”

The Bulls shot just 35-of-92 (38.0%) from the floor and 13-of-43 (30.2%) from beyond the three-point arc.

