DeMar DeRozan scores and draws the foul

Michigan State punched first, but North Carolina's counter decided the game as UNC rode hot shooting from 3 into the Sweet 16.
An official assigned to the game got her master's degree at Chattanooga.
Sabelenka faced one of her best friends in her return to the court.
The Walsh sisters are putting on a show at the NCAA championships.
With Opening Day just days away, Scott Pianowski delivers his final, crucial fantasy baseball draft tips.
Auburn had numerous chances in the final 30 seconds.
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
March Madness has arrived.
With a little injury luck, the Twins could be legitimate contenders. The White Sox could be the worst team in MLB.
A.J. Staton-McCray made an incredible play.
Gohlke added to Kentucky’s recent March misery, scoring a game-high 32 points on a barrage of catch-and-shoot 3-pointers to fuel Oakland’s stunning upset.
Even in a scripted setting like Wednesday's, there are going to be hiccups. How Williams handled them gave teams a glimpse into more than just his ability to throw the football.
Betts hit a career-high 39 home runs in 2023 and finished second in NL MVP voting.
Here are four takeaways from the first 18 innings of the 2024 regular season.
Sabalenka is slated to compete Thursday against her best friend, Paula Badosa.
The NCAA tournament begins in earnest with 16 games on Thursday.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
A potential inning-ending double-play wound up being a game-changer for the Dodgers.
Rahm won the 2023 Masters by four strokes over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.