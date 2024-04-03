DeMar DeRozan refuses to let up despite Bulls clinching Play-In

The Chicago Bulls took on the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night in a game that was crucial to their potential seeding in the Play-In Tournament. The two teams are almost certainly going to face each other in the 9-10 game, but it’s still unknown who will have home-court when the regular season comes to a close.

However, despite the Bulls’ losing ground to the Hawks for the nine seed, they have clinched a spot in the Play-In Tournament, meaning there will officially be some semblance of postseason basketball for the Bulls this year. Now that they’re locked into that, should they take their foot off the gas a bit?

Not according to DeMar DeRozan. (H/t Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times)

“I don’t believe that,” DeRozan said. “I just believe all in until it’s all said and done. You can’t baby it from here on out, especially me. I want to go all in, go all out, whatever the circumstances, whatever is called for.”

DeRozan is ready to go full throttle for the rest of the season.

