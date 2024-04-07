DeMar DeRozan pokes fun at Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau after Bulls win

The Chicago Bulls welcomed the New York Knicks to town on Friday night for a game that meant something to both teams. The Bulls are fighting to maintain home-court advantage in the 9-10 game over the Atlanta Hawks, while the Knicks are trying to keep their spot in the East playoffs, even pushing for home-court advantage in the first round.

Javonte Green played hero for the Bulls, as the veteran forward exploded for 25 points and 13 rebounds. Meanwhile, point guard Jalen Brunson had a 35-point, 11-assist showing for the Knicks. However, the Bulls rode Green’s impressive showing to a 108-100 win in wire-to-wire fashion.

After the game, Bulls star DeMar DeRozan poked fun at Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. (H/t Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune)

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen him smile on the sidelines or laugh or crack a joke,” DeRozan joked. “You’ve got to love that in your coach. His attitude is very indicative of the teams he has coached.”

DeRozan put up 20 points and dished out 10 assists against New York.

