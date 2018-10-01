DeMar DeRozan makes his debuts as a Spur

A new era of San Antonio basketball has begun, with DeMar DeRozan in the lineup and some longtime legends elsewhere.

With an offseason of change behind them, the Spurs opened exhibition play Sunday with a 104-100 victory over the Miami Heat. DeRozan started and scored seven points in 18 minutes of his first game since the Spurs acquired him from Toronto in the trade that sent Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors.

It was a good start for the new pieces. Jakob Poeltl, who came with DeRozan from the Raptors, had six points and 10 rebounds. Rudy Gay led San Antonio with 13 points, making all three 3-pointers and 5-of-6 shots in 14 minutes. LaMarcus Aldridge added 10 points.

Hassan Whiteside had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Heat.