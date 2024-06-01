DeMar DeRozan to the Los Angeles Clippers? Zach LaVine to the Orlando Magic? No thanks

As soon as the league calendar flips to the offseason for the Chicago Bulls (or any ball club in the NBA), one can begin to consider the annual arrival of what some call “silly season” because of all of the nonsensical rumors one begins to hear.

This is of course teams, players, and agents using the media for leverage in making deals, inking contracts, or trying to force trades. And while all may be fair in love and war, when it comes to the fan experience trying to decode what is real and what is a smoke screen, the arrival of so-called silly season can actually be quite maddening.

So when the folks behind the “Bulls Central” YouTube channel put together a clip talking about how they feel regarding rumors of veteran Bulls wing DeMar DeRozan ending up with the Los Angeles Clippers, or star Chicago guard Zach LaVine with the Orlando Magic, we understand where they are coming from.

To hear their gripes about the ubiquity of such rumbles at this time of year (or any), check out the clip embedded above.

