DeMar DeRozan listed as Lakers dream free agency target this summer

The Chicago Bulls have some big-time decisions to make this summer, and one of them revolves around whether or not to re-sign DeMar DeRozan. Other teams could try to steal him away. According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, DeRozan could be a dream free agency target for the Los Angeles Lakers.

“This is quite a pipe dream, especially since DeMar DeRozan could make eight times as much money by returning to the Chicago Bulls next season,” Swartz wrote. “Still, DeRozan himself hasn’t ruled out signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, who were his favorite team while he grew up in Compton, California.

“For a player who’s made over a quarter-billion dollars in his NBA career (not counting endorsements), taking the Lakers’ $5.2 million taxpayer MLE and joining LeBron James (a potential free agent himself), Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and others on a Lakers team packed with talent may be appealing for DeRozan. DeRozan might not be a perfect fit, but he is easily the most talented player whom the Lakers would have a chance at signing with their taxpayer MLE.”

If DeRozan signed with the Lakers, he would get a chance to play for one of his home-town teams.

