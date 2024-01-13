DeMar DeRozan gives Warriors high praise after tough Bulls loss
The Chicago Bulls were riding high heading into their Friday night game against the Golden State Warriors. They picked up two wins over the Charlotte Hornets and a clutch overtime victory over the Houston Rockets. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to extend their streak to four in a row, as despite some early-game success, the Warriors bounced back and earned a victory.
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson churned in vintage performances, leading the way for the Warriors, while Jonathan Kuminga pitched in with an impressive showing off the pine. It was a much-needed win for Golden State, who has been struggling mightily this season and is in danger of falling out of the Play-In Tournament by the end of the year.
After the game, Bulls star DeMar DeRozan praised the Warriors for the way they fought in the win.
“They did a great job adjusting, coming out changing up the game plan,” DeRozan said via ESPN. “You can never count them out, no matter how big of a lead we have.”
Thompson ended the night with a team-high 30 points to go along with six rebounds and six assists. He shot 9-of-19 from the field and 7-of-15 from behind the three-point line.
Meanwhile, Curry put up 27 points, five rebounds, and nine assists while shooting 8-of-24 from the floor and 6-of-15 from beyond the arc.
And while the Bulls ended up losing the game, DeRozan pitched in with a monster performance. He ended the game with 39 points, seven rebounds, and five assists while shooting 15-of-21 from the floor and 2-of-5 from distance.