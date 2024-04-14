DeMar DeRozan gets the And-1

The New York Knicks go into the NBA playoffs as the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed after a 120–119 win over the Chicago Bulls, coupled with the Milwaukee Bucks losing to the Orlando Magic.
Woods has never posted a higher score, but he is committed to playing in all four majors this year.
Keep up with the final round action at Augusta National here with Yahoo Sports.
Alex Pereira is a dangerous man.
Scheffler was the runaway pre-tournament favorite and birdied No. 18 on Saturday to take the solo lead.
Strider made only two starts this season before suffering the injury.
International basketball prospect Alex Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Playing this season for Perth in Australia's National Basketball League, Sarr is projected as a No. 1 overall selection.
The Nuggets suddenly need some help if they want the No. 1 seed.
Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler hold a three-way tie for the lead at the midway point of the Masters.
It's hard to find a good starting linebacker these days, which may make these guys all the more worthy of a dice roll come the NFL Draft.
Iverson didn't get a life-size statue. Charles Barkley and Wilt Chamberlain didn't either.
How does the cut line work at The Masters? Here are the full details.
The 2025 season will encompass 24 races and begin two weeks later than the 2024 season did.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
There's a couple Day 1 prospects in the estimation of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and decent depth beyond that.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.
Keep up with all of the action from Augusta National on Friday here with Yahoo Sports.
Here are the latest updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Friday's slate of games.
With the 2023-24 NBA season coming to an end, here's one voter's award ballot, breaking down the top candidates — and declaring the winners.
It's a good year to need a cornerback, even if there isn't a can't-miss prospect out there.