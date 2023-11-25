DeMar DeRozan expresses frustration with Bulls’ losing ways after loss to Raptors

It’s been an ugly season for the Chicago Bulls so far. Nothing has been going right. On Friday night, they took on the Toronto Raptors in their third of four In-Season Tournament games. Unfortunately, they lost 121-108, which moved them to 0-3 in the In-Season Tournament, mathematically eliminating them from the tournament.

And to make matters worse, they got taken down in an absolute blowout at the hands of the Raptors. Toronto was up by as many as 20 points, and the Bulls’ last lead of the game was in the first few minutes. It was a near-wire-to-wire win for the Raptors, and the Bulls moved to 5-12 on the year.

After the game, Bulls star DeMar DeRozan expressed his frustration with Chicago’s losing ways as of late.

“I can’t fake it, I’m frustrated,” DeRozan said. “Beyond frustrated, and I feel like it’s rightfully so, as a competitor.”

With their loss to the Raptors, the Bulls lost their third game in a row, and it also marked their sixth loss in their last seven games. Their only win was a comeback victory over the Miami Heat, in which they started the game down 22-1.

The Bulls seem to be on a collision course for a rebuild, but in the meantime, DeRozan and the other stars are frustrated. And rightfully so.

