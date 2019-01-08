DeMar DeRozan, Dwane Casey share touching moment before Spurs-Pistons game

(AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Nathan Denette)

This one is sure to hit any Raptors fan right in the feels.

With the San Antonio Spurs meeting the Detroit Pistons for the first time this season on Monday night, former Raptors head Coach Dwane Casey was briefly reunited with the franchise player that he coached for seven successful seasons in Toronto.

The Detroit Pistons head coach caught up with San Antonio’s newest superstar, DeMar DeRozan, just before the game, and you can practically hear Peaches & Herb singing their 1978 hit single “Reunited” while watching the video below.





This is the first time that Casey and DeRozan have met on a professional basketball court since the former was fired and the latter was traded following Toronto’s 2017-18 season.

Casey quickly rebounded, landing the head coaching position in Detroit before being named the 2017-18 Coach of the Year. DeRozan, meanwhile, packed his bags for Texas, where he continues to excel as one of the best natural scorers in the NBA.

We all know how upset DeRozan was following the trade that sent Kawhi Leonard to Toronto, and you can only assume the ever-polite coach Casey was less than thrilled after he was fired by the team that he led to prominence. But the two were downright elated as they caught up just before game time.

Casey likely wasn’t thrilled that DeRozan lit his Pistons up with 26 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists en route to a 119-107 win for the Spurs, but the pre-game trip down memory lane is a moment that neither will forget any time soon.

