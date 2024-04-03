DeMar DeRozan discusses Bulls’ ability to perform in close games

The Chicago Bulls are all but locked into a place in the Play-In Tournament. Not only that, but they’re almost certainly going to be in the 9-10 game, and they’re almost certainly going to be playing the Atlanta Hawks. It’s unclear whether or not they’ll be the nine-seed with home-court advantage or not, but all they can do now is keep winning.

The Bulls’ hopes of making it through the Hawks rest on the shoulders of a one-game series, and their chances of getting through the Play-In are tough, as they’d likely have to beat one of Joel Embiid or Jimmy Butler. However, if the Bulls get into a tight one, they’ll be comfortable.

DeMar DeRozan recently spoke about Chicago’s ability to show up in close games. (H/t Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times)

‘‘That says a lot about our character, our will to keep going, not to quit, to bounce back when things aren’t going our way,’’ DeRozan said. ‘‘That’s a lot of character.’’

DeRozan himself is a great closer, and Coby White has also stepped up in a big way down the stretch of games.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire