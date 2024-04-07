DeMar DeRozan discusses Alex Caruso’s defensive intensity

The Chicago Bulls have been a painfully average team for the past few seasons. After changing up their core in 2021, they made the playoffs in 2022, but they only managed to take one game off the Milwaukee Bucks. In 2023, they lost in the Play-In Tournament and missed the playoffs. And this season, they’re in danger of suffering the same fate.

Last year, the Bulls relied on their defense to help them find some success. This season, they haven’t had that. However, they still have some of the same elite defensive pieces in place. Most notably, Alex Caruso is still one of the league’s premier defenders.

DeMar DeRozan recently praised his defensive intensity. (H/t Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune)

“He really gets upset when guys score on him,” DeRozan said. “He’s one of those special guys when it comes to the defensive end of the ball that can do a little bit of everything.”

Caruso has a chance to be on another All-Defensive Team this year.

