DeMar DeRozan on if he’d consider signing with the Lakers this summer

The Los Angeles Lakers, in the minds of many, need a significant upgrade in talent if they are to contend for the NBA championship anytime soon. A few names have been thrown around as far as potential offseason targets for them, including the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young and Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell.

One name that hasn’t come up as much is DeMar DeRozan. The Chicago Bulls wing is about to become a free agent, and he has the type of scoring and facilitating skills L.A. needs.

DeRozan, who is a native of the Southland, was asked if he would consider signing with the Purple and Gold, and he didn’t rule it out (h/t Lakers Daily).

Would @DeMar_DeRozan ever consider playing for the #Lakers? "You can't never say no about playing home…Time will tell, we'll see where the cards fall." pic.twitter.com/IXnamokK64 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) May 15, 2024

“When I was a kid — everybody know I’m a Kobe [Bryant] guy at the end of the day,” DeRozan said. “Always been a Kobe guy, being a Laker fan since day one. You can’t never say no about playing home, especially if you’re playing for a historic team like the Lakers. So, time will tell. We’ll see where the cards fall. Until then, I’ll see what happens.”

DeRozan will turn 35 years of age in August and has 15 years of NBA mileage on his body. But he looked spry this season, averaging 24.0 points and 5.3 assists a game while shooting 48.0% from the field. The six-time All-Star is still adept at scoring one-on-one in the midrange area, and he is very good at drawing fouls and converting free throws (he shot 85.3% from the foul line this year).

However, he isn’t a good 3-point shooter. Although he has improved somewhat in that category over the last three years, he hit only 33.3% of such attempts this season. DeRozan also seldom even shoots the ball from that distance, and therefore he may be an awkward fit offensively on a team with LeBron James (if he remains with the Lakers) and Anthony Davis.

The Bulls are going nowhere fast, and if DeRozan wants a real shot at the NBA championship he has never even come close to winning, his best bet would be to leave.

The Lakers reportedly were close to getting him during the summer of 2021, only to pivot and trade for Russell Westbrook at James’ behest.

DeRozan would have to take an immense pay cut to be able to become a Laker, but perhaps the team should at least take a look at him and see if he could fit in for the next couple of seasons.

