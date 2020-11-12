DeMar DeRozan connected to Los Angeles Lakers in potential Kuzma, Green deal

USA TODAY Sports

Rajon Rondo was amazing for the Lakers in the postseason but that play may merit a raise in the open market, with many wondering about LeBron’s friend Chris Paul in Oklahoma City. But as Paul is the centerpiece of ongoing trade discussions with the Suns. It’s become known that Paul never wanted to be a part of the Lakers, particularly after the Lakers won the championship this season. The reason he doesn’t want to go to the Lakers is they’re already established, already accomplished. , ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.