DeMar DeRozan calls out referees after Bulls’ blowout loss to Bucks

The Chicago Bulls got absolutely destroyed on Friday night. They took on the Milwaukee Bucks, who have been red-hot, at United Center, and it wasn’t even close. Milwaukee absolutely ran away with the game, and throughout the course of the night, it was clear that the Bulls were getting more and more frustrated.

Nikola Vucevic got ejected for a hard foul on AJ Green, and it seemed to be a result of his frustration with the officials. DeMar DeRozan also picked up a flagrant foul and a technical for getting into it with Bucks big man Bobby Portis. Needless to say, the Bulls weren’t too pleased.

After the game, DeRozan spoke up, pleading for the referees to call the game fairly.

“I think as far as officiating, just call it fair,” DeRozan said via ESPN. “I think that’s more so where the frustration comes from. When we come down, we feel like we getting hit. They come down and we barely touching them but they’re getting the call. That kind of stings. Just the fairness of the calls I kind of think was the main focal of our frustration more so than anything.”

Are the Bulls right to be annoyed?

