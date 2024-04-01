DeMar DeRozan calls Bulls up-and-down play ‘frustrating’

The Chicago Bulls have been the definition of inconsistent this season. After a 5-14 start to the year, they turned things up a notch, fighting their way back up the Eastern Conference standings and into the race for the Play-In Tournament. Now, it’s looking certain that they’ll take on the Atlanta Hawks in the 9-10 games.

However, their inconsistencies have continued, as they just can’t manage to find any sort of footing in regard to their level of play. One night, they’re losing to the Washington Wizards. The next, they’re dominating the Indiana Pacers. Then, a loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Then, a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

DeMar DeRozan recently discussed this up-and-down play, noting the team’s frustration. (H/t Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune)

“We love the drama,” DeRozan said. “It’s frustrating because we know our capabilities. We know we can beat anybody. So when we lose the games where — you know, I see it on Twitter, they go crazy on us, say we’re the most confusing team. That’s not us. We go out and perform like we did tonight, that’s who we are. It’s all about being consistent.”

The Bulls want to make noise in the postseason, but they’ll need to find a way to play consistently if they want to do that.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire