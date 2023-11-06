DeMar DeRozan on Bulls’ offensive struggles: ‘You can see guys overthinking’

The Chicago Bulls have a lot of room for improvement. In fact, through the first seven games of the season, they are one of the worst teams in the league, and their offensive efficiency is terrible. The starting lineup has been struggling mightily, and the offensive efficiency numbers are bottom-five in the NBA.

Chicago’s most recent loss came against the reigning NBA Champion Denver Nuggets by a score of 123-101. It was their third double-digit loss of the season, and they once again shot below 30% from distance. Following the loss, DeMar DeRozan spoke about the Bulls’ offensive struggles so far this season.

‘‘You’ve just gotta keep your head down and keep working on it,’’ DeRozan said via Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. ‘‘What’s going on is not coming from a malicious place. We want to share the ball and play the right way, but you can see guys overthinking it at times. I think we have a lot of hesitancy of trying to do the right thing over doing the right thing.’’

If the Bulls want to make a serious push for the postseason, their offense needs to take some major strides.

