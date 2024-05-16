DeMar DeRozan admits he’s happy in Chicago as his Bulls free agency heats up

As more time passes each day, it is starting to look like the Chicago Bulls have a good chance of bringing back veteran wing DeMar DeRozan. Recently, the Compton native made an appearance on the popular Fan Duel NBA show “Run it Back,” where the 6-time All-Star opened up about where he is in the process of his free agency with the Bulls.

“The city is great,” said DeRozan in the interview, hinting very loudly about his future with Chicago. “I love the city, the organization been great—it’s definitely a place I would love to return to, and take care of unfinished business.”

If DeRozan was hoping for some leverage regarding where he wants to be moving forward, he more or less just blew that leverage to smithereens.

.@DeMar_DeRozan wants to stay in Chicago 🙌 "The city is great, I love the city, the organization been great—it's definitely a place I would love to return to, and take care of unfinished business." 👏 #Bulls pic.twitter.com/OCT6fMJlMV — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) May 15, 2024

But Chicago will be in a much worse position without him, so wearing his heart on his sleeve may not hurt the 15-season vet all that much at the bargaining table.

Especially if he has an offer or two in his back pocket.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire