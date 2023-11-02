DeMar DeRozan with a 2 Pt vs. Dallas Mavericks
DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls) with a 2 Pt vs. Dallas Mavericks, 11/01/2023
DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls) with a 2 Pt vs. Dallas Mavericks, 11/01/2023
It was a thriller until the late innings, when the Rangers' bats broke it open to clinch the title.
The Rangers shortstop could not be stopped.
Starting pitchers Nathan Eovaldi and Zac Gallen both delivered incredible performances before the Rangers' offense came through late.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
The New York Jets attempted to find help for QB Zach Wilson and opposite WR Garret Wilson.
Cameron Heyward underwent surgery after injuring his groin in the season opener and has been sidelined ever since.
The first NBA in-season tournament tips off Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
David Walker is the second Bears coach to leave the team in the middle of the season.
Our latest fantasy hockey trade tips are led by a big name who just still hasn't found his skates with his new team.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Two of the NFC's best teams got better, while a rookie QB's development also won at the deadline. A disgruntled star in the making, however, wasn't so lucky.
Will this season's playoff field look a lot like last year's?
Fantasy analyst Jorge Martin takes a hard look at what we have learned about the running back position at the season's midway point.
Once a social media sensation who rose to No. 1 in the 2023 class, Mikey Williams is now facing a legal fight for his freedom.
The Rangers will look to win the franchise's first title in Game 5 on Wednesday.
The Rangers, playing without postseason hero Adolis García, scored five runs in the second and third innings Tuesday.
In a win-or-go-home Game 5, Gallen will be staring down the Rangers lineup, his own October inconsistencies and the strain of a herculean workload.
The woman is planning to amend part of her complaint in the lawsuit, which was dismissed Tuesday by a federal judge in Texas.