DeMar DeRozan with a 2 Pt vs. Philadelphia 76ers
DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls) with a 2 Pt vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 01/02/2024
DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls) with a 2 Pt vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 01/02/2024
Whether buying low or selling high, here are five players who should be very involved in any talks in your fantasy basketball league.
Only four of 14 seeds have been claimed in the NFL bracket.
Mike Vrabel provided multiple reasons for why the Titans need to win even in a lost season
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
Pickett claimed that he actually would've started in Seattle if he'd been healthy.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
Charles McDonald is joined by PFF's Senior Football Analyst and the greatest flag football quarterback in Canada Seth Galina to cover the funniest stories from NFL Week 17 and decide how confident they are in each playoff team and their quarterback. Charles and Seth cover David Tepper tossing a drink on a fan after the most recent Carolina Panthers loss, the massive blown call on Saturday night which could have huge implications for the Dallas Cowboys and the NFC East and the Pittsburgh Steelers quietly benching Kenny Pickett in favor of Mason Rudolph. Later, the duo move on discussing each playoff team and how confident they are in the team as a whole and their quarterback. Charles and Seth go back and forth on the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.
Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr. threw for 430 yards and 2 TDs.
The Ravens are locked into the No. 1 seed, but the result against the Steelers matters in the AFC playoff race. And rest has backfired before for the Baltimore.
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
Coach Todd Bowles said an MRI was done on Baker Mayfield's ribs and came back negative for fractures.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
Ward's decision to move on could leave programs like Miami and Ohio State in the lurch if they want a portal QB.
The Eagles have lost four of their last five. They need a win and Cowboys loss to clinch the division
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
Chicago won twice Sunday, beating the Falcons and also clinching the No. 1 pick with Carolina's loss.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
The Cardinals rallied from a 15-point deficit at halftime to beat the Eagles 35-31 on Sunday.
The Vikings and Packers are both still in the NFC wild-card hunt.
The Pistons went more than two months without a win.