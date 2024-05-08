Demand for tattoos soars after Town promotion

Paul Stansby said representing the win with a tattoo was another way of showing love for the team [John Fairhall/BBC]

A tattoo artist says his business has been "non-stop" as Ipswich fans find a permanent way to celebrate their promotion-winning side.

Paul Stansby, co-founder of the Lucky 13 Tattoo in Ipswich, Suffolk, offered £20 "flash" tattoos to mark the club's success.

He said they signified the win and how proud the town was of its team.

"Wear it with pride," he said.

"It's part of life, people follow Ipswich through and through, they literally bleed blue."

He added: "To represent it with a tattoo is just another way to show love for the team."

Dean Rusher said he had been "a Blue" his whole life [John Fairhall/BBC]

Mr Stansby added: "It's been non-stop since they went through, we just get one phone call after another.

"We have had to put the phones on charge because we are so busy that the batteries just die.

"So many turned up on Monday that we couldn't get people in or out."

Customers could choose between 12 smaller "flash tattoos" as a smaller but permanent reminder of the Premiership promotion.

'Anything can happen'

The Tractor Boys clinched promotion on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

On Monday, an open-top bus parade was cheered on by 55,000 Ipswich Town supporters who lined the streets to celebrate their promotion-winning side.

The football club will join the top league next season after successfully gaining the needed point during Saturday's game against Huddersfield.

It will be the first time the club has been in the Premier League since 2002.

Dean Rusher wanted a tattoo to show his love for the football team [John Fairhall/BBC]

Dean Rusher said he had been "a Blue" his whole life and wanted a tattoo to show his love for the football team.

"I feel very good and very proud, loyalty all the way now," he said.

"It's a big challenge...but I like to be hopeful, if we can survive relegation first season anything can happen after that."

Jamie Hart and Paul Stansby are the founders of the Lucky 13 tattoo studio in Ipswich, Suffolk [John Fairhall/BBC]

