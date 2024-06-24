In-demand forward makes transfer decision as Chelsea drop out of race

Serhou Guirassy has informed Stuttgart of his intention to leave the club this summer as rival sides prepare to activate the release clause in his contract.

Guirassy scored 28 goals in 28 league appearances for Stuttgart in 2023-24 to fire the German side to a runners-up finish in the Bundesliga, earning the club Champions League qualification just a year after avoiding relegation via a play-off.

The Guinea international’s goal return has alerted top clubs across Europe with a €17.5m (£14.7m) release clause in his contract appearing real value in the current market.

Sky Germany are reporting that Guirassy has informed Stuttgart of his intention to leave this summer, with three clubs remaining in the running for his services.

Borussia Dortmund are frontrunners having laid the groundwork for a potential deal, though both Arsenal and AC Milan remain in the race. However, Chelsea have dropped their interest in signing Guirassy to focus on alternative transfer targets.

Guirassy signed for Stuttgart from Rennes last summer after a successful loan spell with the Bundesliga side in 2022-23.

His 28 league goals last season saw him finish as runner-up to Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane in the race for the European Golden Shoe and set a new record for a Stuttgart player in a single season, eclipsing the record of Mario Gomez (24) set in 2008/09.

