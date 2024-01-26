DelVal promotes former star quarterback Mike Isgro to head football coach

It's didn't take long to find the next football coach at Delaware Valley University. And the search committee didn't have to go far to find Duke Greco's successor.

Former Aggies standout quarterback Mike Isgro, a 2010 graduate and 2021 DelVal Hall of Fame inductee, became head coach on Friday.

The 36-year-old Isgro has been on Greco's coaching staff since 2015, serving as assistant coach, special teams coordinator, recruiting coordinator and running backs coach.

"It's an honor to be named the next head coach of this storied program and I'm excited to get started," said Isgro in a release sent out by the school. "We have a great team here and great people, and I can't wait to get to work and continue to make the University and our alumni proud."

Greco, a 2003 DelVal grad and former player, guided the Aggies to a 91-15 record over nine seasons for the winningest stretch in the history of a program that began 1898. DelVal received an automatic NCAA bid for capturing the Middle Atlantic Conference in each of the past six seasons. The school has won 53 straight MAC games, which is the most in the conference's 70-year history.

The Division III Aggies advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals three times (2017, '19 and 2022) under Greco, who resigned Jan. 10 to become head coach at Division II West Chester University.

Isgro was DelVal's starting quarterback for four years and graduated as the Aggies' all-time leader in career completion percentage (55.9). He finished second all-time in completions (610), passing yards (7,336), passing touchdowns (61) and total offense (8,621 yards).

As a junior, Isgro, a two-year captain, earned all-regional honors and was named the MAC's offensive player of the year. He is from Galloway, N.J.

"We are elated to elevate Mike to head football coach,” said DelVal director of athletics Dave Duda in the release. “He is DelVal personified: an alumnus, Hall of Fame student-athlete and now leader of our football program. I look forward to Mike building upon our storied history and creating his own legacy."

