DelVal football coach Greco resigns to take job at Division II West Chester

Duke Greco, the most successful football coach in Division III Delaware Valley University history, resigned Wednesday to take the the same job at Division II West Chester University.

Greco, a 2003 DelVal graduate and former player at the Doylestown school, guided the Aggies to a 91-15 record (an .858 winning percentage) in his nine years as head coach (there was no 2020 campaign due to COVID-19). He never won fewer than nine games in a season. It's the winningest stretch in the history of a program that began 1898.

The Aggies advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals three times under Greco (2017, '19 and 2022). They fell to perennial power Mount Union 22-6 in Doylestown in '22. G.A. Mangus was in charge the only other two times DelVal reached the quarterfinals (2004-05).

Delaware Valley head football coach Duke Greco walks the sideline during a 2023 game.

DelVal received an automatic NCAA bid for capturing the Middle Atlantic Conference in each of the past six seasons. The school has won 53 straight MAC games, which is the most in the conference's 70-year history, under Greco.

"Saying goodbye to DelVal is not an easy thing to do for me or my family, but I am excited for the next opportunity and this next stage of life," said Greco in a release sent out by the school. "I am overcome with gratitude for DelVal and that gratitude extends from the players, the coaches, the alumni, the friends of the program and the staff all the way up to the administration."

Greco became an Aggies assistant coach in 2003, was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2006 and took over as head coach in 2014.

Delaware Valley University head coach Duke Greco leads the Aggies onto the field prior to their Middle Atlantic Conference-clinching win over Misericordia on Nov. 4.

Greco succeeds West Chester's winningest football coach in Bill Zwaan. Zwaan left after the 20023 campaign, which was his 21st as the Rams' head coach.

In 2017, Greco was named the Maxwell Football Club Tri-State Coach of the Year after a perfect 10-0 regular season that resulted in a MAC Championship.

"I would like to thank Duke for 10 unbelievable years of service and leadership directing the Delaware Valley football program," said director of athletics Dave Duda. "Under his direction, the program has reached unprecedented levels both within the MAC and on the national level."

