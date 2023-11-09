At DelVal, CB West grad Fallon making most of his chance as feature back

DOYLESTOWN — Jack Fallon's journey from starring at Central Bucks West to playing college football has taken him three years and three stops to end up going two miles.

That's the distance from CB West's War Memorial Field to Delaware Valley University's James Work Memorial Stadium.

In between, Fallon spent one year but didn't play for Kutztown University due to the canceled 2020 COVID year, followed by one semester at Bucks County Community College and 1½ years as a student at Temple University.

But Fallon couldn't shake football and reached out to DelVal head coach/offensive coordinator Duke Greco, who had recruited him out of high school and understood why Fallon initially chose Division II Kutztown.

Delaware Valley University sophomore Jack Fallon, a former Central Bucks West standout, spins off of a defender for a touchdown during the Aggies' 41-10 victory at Albright.

"Coach Greco was always in the back of my head when I wanted to come back," said Fallon during an interview in Greco's office. "He was one of the coaches I wanted to play for."

A business administration major, Fallon enrolled at Division III DelVal for the fall semester and was the No. 2 running back behind North Penn graduate Jay White until White, a junior, broke his collarbone in the Aggies' Week 4 win over King's College.

In the five games he's started, Fallon has run for 100-plus yards four times while accumulating 578 of his team-high 669 rushing yards during that span. He had a career-high 145 yards on 23 carries and two of his 10 touchdowns in a Week 7 victory against FDU-Florham, earning him Middle Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors.

"What he brings to the table Sunday through Friday is special (and) different," Greco said. "Those characteristics show on Saturday. He plays fast and is tough, physically, and tough to bring down. He just runs different than other people.

"His style (and) what he brings to the table just fits us. It's been really smooth and definitely fortunate for us and I hope he feels the same way."

That Fallon, a sophomore, prepared every week as if he was going to be the primary back helped when it was his turn to get the bulk of the carries.

"Things happen left and right — you never know who's going to be out," said Fallon, noting White's essential role as a mentor in the wake of his three-year football hiatus. "I was always making sure, mentally, I was ready."

He is "less banged up," as he put it, than some of his same-age teammates, too, because of the time away from competition.

Sophomore running back Jack Fallon celebrates his Delaware Valley touchdown during a 28-0 shutout of King’s College on Sept. 23.

Fallon looks different than he did when rushing for 2,104 yards with 24 touchdowns to become Intelligencer Player of the Year and propel CB West to the 2019 Suburban One League Continental Conference championship as a senior, marking the Bucks' first title in 15 years.

"Jack's one of my all-time favorites," said CB West's Rob Rowan, who was a second-year head coach at the time.

The 5-foot-10 Fallon put on 35 pounds, going from 190 in his senior year of high school to 225, to help absorb the punishment — he's averaging 20.4 carries in his five starts — while also becoming faster and running harder.

Central Bucks West's Jack Fallon scores a touchdown against North Penn during a 2019 game.

"I'm definitely more mature than I was in high school — even on the football field," Fallon said. "I understand why things are happening."

Fallon's also thrilled to be part of another championship team.

DelVal clinched its record-setting sixth straight MAC title with last Saturday's 28-6 win over Misericordia. The 8-1 Aggies have won 52 straight MAC games, which is also the longest streak in the MAC's 70-year history, heading into Saturday's home regular-season finale against Widener (noon).

Fallon goes up and over the top for his second touchdown of the day. Aggies capitalize on a blocked punt by Mahana!@DVUfootball 21

Misericordia 6

7:16, 3Q#d3fb pic.twitter.com/MMiwN22zXi — DelVal Athletics (@DVUAggies) November 4, 2023

Delaware Valley, which has won eight in a row since a season-opening 42-13 loss to Cortland, will find out its NCAA Division III first-round playoff opponent late Sunday afternoon.

"Stepping away showed me how much I missed the game," Fallon said. "I'm 21 and I'm came back because I didn't want to have any regrets because I love it so much. It drew me back. DelVal was just the perfect program for me because it's right by (where my family lives in Furlong). The culture here is phenomenal.

"There's a lot of high expectations here and I knew that coming in. I think I'm a person who makes sure I'm putting the work in to live up to those expectations."

Greco can relate to Fallon because he's been in the same situation. He took two years off to work after playing one season at DelVal, then returned for three years (1999-2001). Greco set single-season school records for passing yards (2,405) and passing touchdowns (28) in '01, both of which have since been broken.

"I think you come back and you realize what you missed, you realize how important it was to you and you don't take anything for granted," Greco said. "He absolutely has since he's been back. He kind of plays like you never know when it's going to be your last game. He plays that hard."

