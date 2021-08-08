Delta variant surge becoming dire in Southeast, officials say
Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus have jumped 50% in states like Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky. New infections are the highest among the unvaccinated. Mola Lenghi reports.
Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus have jumped 50% in states like Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky. New infections are the highest among the unvaccinated. Mola Lenghi reports.
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Josh Rosen has become the forgotten man from the quarterback class of 2018. His 2021 training camp is turning forgettable, too. “I think he started off real well,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday regarding Rosen. “I think he’s taken a couple of steps back the last few practices. You know, it was unfortunate on [more]
There's no quit in the Giants as they came back to beat the Brewers again on Sunday.
Fans have questioned the rules behind the modern pentathlon after several competitors were hindered by horses who had no interest in complying with their instructions.
This was frightening.
The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Games.
A final day flurry of golds pushed Team USA to the top of the medal table at the Tokyo Games.
Mike Tomlin said Kevin Dotson has done nothing to earn first-team reps.
Check out this snippet from Troy Polamalu's HOF speech.
Here is how the field finished behind Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen International.
The United States had never won gold in indoor women's volleyball ... until Sunday in Tokyo. This is the story of how they did it.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
“You’re rooting for people to do bad? Yikes," said the star American forward, whose stunning "Olimpico" goal Trump apparently missed.
Kyle Larson scores his fifth NASCAR Cup race of the season, taking the checkered flag at Watkins Glen. Teammate Chase Elliott finished second.
The Russian rhythmic gymnastics juggernaut collapsed at the Tokyo Olympics, with dramatic back-to-back losses that sparked furious allegations of injustice in a sport famous for twinkling costumes, techno remixes and hoops looping through the air. Russia had won every gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics since 2000. Dina Averina placed second and her sister, Arina, fell to fourth.
What seemed supremely unlikely less than a week ago is now, apparently, a reality.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Markie Post, the actress known for turns in Night Court, The Fall Guy, Hearts Afire and more, died on Saturday, following a three year, ten month battle with cancer. She was 70. Post’s manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed her passing to Deadline. Born on November 4, 1950 in Palo Alto, California, Post got her start in […]