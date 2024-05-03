Delta unveils Team USA aircraft ahead of Olympics

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Delta Air Lines has unveiled its Team USA aircraft ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The new livery was unveiled Thursday on an Airbus A350 in Toulouse, France, according to the airline.

The airline has an eight-year partnership with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee through the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic games in Los Angeles.

“Unveiling the Team USA aircraft for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 marks a major milestone for Delta’s support of Team USA as we look toward the start of competition in just a few months,” Chief Marketing Officer Alicia Tillman said in a statement. “This plane, designed by our in-house creative team, represents Delta’s commitment to Team USA and our partnership to elevate these athletes to reach their highest potential. As this plane flies around the world in the coming months and years, we hope it is seen as a symbol of hard work, dedication and the upward momentum to being the best that Team USA and Delta innately share.”

Courtesy: Delta Air Lines

Toulouse is the home of the Airbus headquarters, which is where the plane was built and painted.

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics will be on July 26.

