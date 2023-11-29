Delta State QB Patrick Shegog wins Conerly Trophy as top college player in Mississippi

Delta State quarterback Patrick Shegog received the 2023 Conerly Trophy as the best college football player in Mississippi on Tuesday.

Shegog becomes the first player not from one of the state's three FBS schools to claim the award since Millsaps quarterback Juan Joseph won it in 2008. He snaps a three-year streak of winners from Ole Miss and an 11-year streak of winners from either Ole Miss or Mississippi State.

The last Delta State winner came in 2000, when Josh Bright won the award.

Shegog quarterbacked the Statesmen to a 10-2 record this season. The South Panola High School graduate threw for 2,618 yards and 32 touchdowns. He has 9,095 passing yards and 76 touchdowns to show for a five-year career.

The voters chose Shegog over finalists from Ole Miss and Mississippi State in Quinshon Judkins and Nathaniel Watson.

He also edged seven other candidates from the state's college football programs:

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Delta State's Patrick Shegog wins 2023 Conerly Trophy