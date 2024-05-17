Delta offering round-trip tickets out of Huntsville for UA football games this year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Delta Airlines has announced it will be offering round-trip tickets for some Alabama football games this season.

The airline announced Friday that it will be offering special direct round-trip flights out of Huntsville International Airport (HSV) and Birmingham Shuttlesworth Airport (BHM) to certain destinations so that fans can cheer on the Alabama Crimson Tide in person this season.

The first flights will be offered from HSV and BHM to Dane County Regional Airport (MSN) for Alabama’s match-up against Wisconsin in Madison, WI. The flights numbered DL 8844 for Birmingham and DL 8845 for Huntsville will leave Alabama on Friday, Sept. 13 and bring fans back on Sunday, Sept. 15

You can see full details here:

Flight Number Origin Destination Date Day of Week Departure Time (local) Arrival Time (local) DL 8844 BHM MSN Sept. 13 Fri 12:15 p.m. 2:20 p.m. DL 8845 HSV MSN Sept. 13 Fri 5:25 p.m. 7:20 p.m.

Flight Number Origin Destination Date Day of Week Departure Time (local) Arrival Time (local) DL 8844 MSN BHM Sept. 15 Sun 3:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m. DL 8845 MSN HSV Sept. 15 Sun 9:45 a.m. 11:35 a.m.

Delta will also be offering flights from BHM and HSV to Oklahoma City for Alabama’s game against Oklahoma on Nov. 23.

You can find a full list of games Delta is offering flights for, including flights for other SEC teams’ games, here.

