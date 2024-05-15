Delta Girls Soccer off to State Final Four
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — What a remarkable season it’s been for Delta Panthers Girls Soccer.
17-1 on the season.
15 game win streak.
Outscoring opponents 14-2 in the playoffs.
And now, they have punched their ticket to the 3A Final Four.
A lively and very happy crowd in Delta saw the 4-seed Panthers take down 5-seed 11-3-3 Stargate 2-1 on their home field.
Delta will now battle the top overall seed 16-0 Colorado Academy – who has outscored opponents 27-0 in three postseason games.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.