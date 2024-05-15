Delta Girls Soccer off to State Final Four

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — What a remarkable season it’s been for Delta Panthers Girls Soccer.

17-1 on the season.

15 game win streak.

Outscoring opponents 14-2 in the playoffs.

And now, they have punched their ticket to the 3A Final Four.

A lively and very happy crowd in Delta saw the 4-seed Panthers take down 5-seed 11-3-3 Stargate 2-1 on their home field.

Delta will now battle the top overall seed 16-0 Colorado Academy – who has outscored opponents 27-0 in three postseason games.

