Delta to fly nonstop from Austin for fans traveling to UT-Arkansas game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Longhorns fans making the trek to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the UT-Arkansas game later this year now have another option to get there.

Delta Air Lines will fly nonstop from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Northwest Arkansas National Airport for the game.

The flight will depart AUS at 4:55 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, arriving at XNA at 6:59 p.m. Return flights will leave at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, landing in Austin at 2:34 p.m.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16, with kickoff time still to be announced. Flights are already on sale.

The route is one of 56 that Delta will operate to shuttle fans this football season. The airline will also fly to Austin from Gainesville, Tampa and Orlando for the Nov. 9 game against Florida, and from Lexington for the Nov. 23 game against Kentucky. Texas will host both the Gators and Wildcats at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas has an overall record of 56-23 against Arkansas, but the Razorbacks have won the past two games in a row, most recently in 2021, during Steve Sarkisian’s first season as head coach of the Longhorns.

