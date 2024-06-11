Delta Center will host free parties for the NBA and NHL drafts

Fans line up for the Utah Jazz draft fan event in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 22, 2023 during the NBA draft. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Smith Entertainment Group is doubling the draft party fun this year.

In addition to hosting another free Jazz event for the NBA draft on June 26, the Delta Center will open its doors to fans for an NHL draft party on June 28.

“During each event, fans will follow ESPN’s live coverage on the center-hung scoreboard, experience real-time, virtual access into the Draft Rooms, and watch never-before-seen interviews with current players and front office executives for both teams,” Smith Entertainment Group said in a statement released Tuesday. “Attendees will also enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities including giveaways, in-arena entertainment featuring a live DJ, and appearances from dancers and select Jazz and Utah NHL players.”

Thousands of fans flocked to the Delta Center for last year’s Jazz draft event. The team ultimately selected Taylor Hendricks, Keyontae George and Brice Sensabaugh in the first round.

Fans can park for free at Park Place and will be able to purchase food and drinks from select arena vendors. Both parties this year will span for the first round of each draft.

The Jazz currently hold the No. 10, No. 29 and No. 32 overall picks in the coming draft. The still-unnamed NHL club will pick sixth overall for its first of 13 total draft selections.