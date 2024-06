ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is giving a sneak peek at the plane that will fly Team USA to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The plane is adorned in red, blue, and white colors, along with plenty of signage.

Delta's eight-year partnership with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee runs through 2028.

The Paris Olympic Games begin Friday, July 26.