Teammates, fans share support for Delonte West after alleged disturbing videos surface

Ryan YoungWriter
Jameer Nelson and Dez Bryant were among those sharing support for Delonte West on Monday after disturbing videos surfaced on social media. (Boris Streubel/Getty Images)
A pair of videos showing what appears to be former NBA guard Delonte West involved in a rough altercation in Washington, D.C., surfaced on social media on Monday.

A man who appeared to be West, who played in the league for eight seasons from 2004-2012, could be seen being attacked in the middle of a road. Another video  showed the man handcuffed talking to police, where he accused another man of pulling a gun on him. 

The videos contain disturbing images and graphic language.

West, a Washington, D.C.-area native, most notably played for the Boston Celtics — who selected him with the No. 24 overall pick in the draft in 2004 — and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He last played for the Dallas Mavericks in 2012, but was suspended twice for conduct detrimental to the team and eventually waived. The former Saint Joseph’s standout averaged 9.6 points and 3.6 assists over 432 games in his career.

West’s career took a turn about midway through, and he revealed he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008, according to the Washington Post. He pleaded guilty to two weapons charges in 2010, too. The 36-year-old has been involved in several incidents since leaving the league, too, including one in 2016 where he was reportedly spotted in a Houston-area Jack in the Box in rough shape.

The videos sent NBA fans and several notable athletes to social media on Monday — including former teammate Jameer Nelson and former Saint Joseph’s coach Phil Martelli — many of whom were looking to get West help.

