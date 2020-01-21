Teammates, fans share support for Delonte West after alleged disturbing videos surface

Jameer Nelson and Dez Bryant were among those sharing support for Delonte West on Monday after disturbing videos surfaced on social media. (Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

A pair of videos showing what appears to be former NBA guard Delonte West involved in a rough altercation in Washington, D.C., surfaced on social media on Monday.

A man who appeared to be West, who played in the league for eight seasons from 2004-2012, could be seen being attacked in the middle of a road. Another video showed the man handcuffed talking to police, where he accused another man of pulling a gun on him.

The videos contain disturbing images and graphic language.

West, a Washington, D.C.-area native, most notably played for the Boston Celtics — who selected him with the No. 24 overall pick in the draft in 2004 — and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He last played for the Dallas Mavericks in 2012, but was suspended twice for conduct detrimental to the team and eventually waived. The former Saint Joseph’s standout averaged 9.6 points and 3.6 assists over 432 games in his career.

West’s career took a turn about midway through, and he revealed he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008, according to the Washington Post. He pleaded guilty to two weapons charges in 2010, too. The 36-year-old has been involved in several incidents since leaving the league, too, including one in 2016 where he was reportedly spotted in a Houston-area Jack in the Box in rough shape.

The videos sent NBA fans and several notable athletes to social media on Monday — including former teammate Jameer Nelson and former Saint Joseph’s coach Phil Martelli — many of whom were looking to get West help.

Over the past several hours I have talked with many who are willing to help - please read and embrace Jameer’s wisdom - we are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful. https://t.co/8IAuTdzCc9 — Phil Martelli (@PhilMartelli) January 21, 2020

Untreated mental illness can have horrific effects, and the Delonte West video seems to offer all the evidence anyone would need to see. Heartbreaking. I know people have tried to help him, and I hope it happens. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 21, 2020

I see a lot dumb comments where folks making fun of Delonte west... this is not a joking matter .... I’m going to figure out how I can help him.... he need to be in rehab or something... — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 21, 2020

There’s no reason to repost that video of Delonte West. He needs help. Not judgment nor jokes or making light of a really tough situation. We are all deserving of compassion. Let’s find a way to help. Even if that’s simply by being kind. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) January 21, 2020

Just catching up to the Delonte West video. We have a serious mental health crisis in this country, and that begins with the lack of available insurance to cover the costs and access to facilities. I truly hope he gets the help he needs. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) January 21, 2020

Delonte West needs help. He doesn’t need to be laughed at or judged or scolded. This is clearly a human being suffering from mental illness. I hope he gets the help he needs. 🙏 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 21, 2020

Hate seeing these Delonte West videos that have surfaced. Hoping for all the best for him. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) January 21, 2020

Man I didn’t even wanna believe that was Delonte West in that video, even though it looked just like him. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ Prayers up to that man and his family!! Hope he gets the help he needs. Mental Health is real y’all!!! Don’t be too proud or ashamed to get help! — James JJ Sullinger (@JJSullinger) January 21, 2020

Reading comments on the Delonte West videos is one of the most disgusting things I have seen. We have just lost all compassion and humanity through the distance technology creates.



He is a man with documented mental heath and substance abuse problems not a good laugh. Y’all lame — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) January 21, 2020

