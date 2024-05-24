Delone Catholic blasts past Kutztown in 2A district championship

FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Delone Catholic came out swinging in the 2A District III baseball championship and didn’t look back.

The Squires sent back to back balls to the fence on big RBIs from Ethan Little and J.D. Sieg, and Delone Catholic rolled from there to a 7-1 win over Kutztown for their second district title in three years. Starting pitcher Denver Ostrum went the distance, not allowing an earned run.

“It’s fantastic, they’re a great group of kids,” head coach Jim Smith said. “I’m just happy we get a chance to play more baseball with them.”

“I can’t really believe it,” junior pitcher Denver Ostrum said. “I owe credit to my teammates to be honest with you. They believed in me the whole way through and without them none of this could have happened.”

Delone Catholic now awaits the District II winner in the PIAA state tournament.

